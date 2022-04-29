National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday



CAPE COD – The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday. Unwanted or unused prescription drugs can be turned in at local Police Stations across the Cape.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, as well as to educate people about the potential for abuse of medications.

The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

DEA is committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths. While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence.