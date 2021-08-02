

The annual National Night Out is Tuesday evening.

Yarmouth Police ask you to join them for their our 11th annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 3rd from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm. The event will be held at Mattacheese Middle School, 400 Higgins Crowell Rd. W. Yarmouth, MA and is FREE AND OPEN TO EVERYONE.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. As part of the event, pizza, snacks, and beverages (while supplies last) will be provided by the Yarmouth Police Foundation and there will be demonstrations by the Yarmouth Police K9 unit and the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team. There will also be a kid’s SWAT obstacle course!

Guests will have the opportunity to speak with members from multiple Town of Yarmouth Departments and see the vehicles and machinery that are used within our great community, including:

• Police Harley Davidson Motorcycle

• Police Patrol Cruiser

• Firetruck and ambulance

• Natural Resources rescue boat

• Department of Public Works and Highway dump truck and front-end loader

We hope to see everyone there as we continue to work and bring our community together in a positive fashion.

For additional information please contact Yarmouth Police Sergeant Michael Wells at Mwells@yarmouth.ma.us.

Bourne Police report they will be hosting National Night Out on August 3, 2021, at the Buzzards Bay Park from 6:00-8:00 PM.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes first responder-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and first responders while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police, first responders, and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Come out and join us:

• See all types of vehicles and equipment used every day by First Responders.

• Get to talk to people that protect you 24 hours a day.

• Have fun with the family.

• Enjoy demonstrations by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit.

• This year’s event will offer hamburgers and hot dogs provided courtesy of the Bourne Patrolmen’s Association.

• Get to know your neighbors.

We look forward to seeing everyone.