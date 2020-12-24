Nativity scene fire under investigation in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Wednesday at approximately 11:00 PM, the Yarmouth Fire Department received a 911 call regarding a fire at the United Methodist Church on Old Main Street in South Yarmouth. The caller reported that the nativity scene was on fire.

Members of the Yarmouth Fire Department arrived on scene and discovered that the fire was out but some materials were still smoldering. The nativity scene was doused with water and the scene was declared safe. An initial investigation did not lead to a direct cause of the fire and the incident is classified as suspicious at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the Yarmouth Fire Department and the Yarmouth Police Department. A canvass of the area was conducted and video from surrounding businesses will be viewed for possible leads. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445