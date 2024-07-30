BOURNE – A natural gas leak was reported in Bourne shortly after noon Tuesday. Officials reported a high pressure leak on Route 28A near Millenium Drive. The area was evacuated and National Grid was called to respond. Traffic delays were likely along Route 28A. Further details were not immediately available.
Natural gas leak reported in Bourne
July 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
