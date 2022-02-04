Nauset Light Beach Parking Lot Temporarily Closed Due to Erosion Concerns

EASTHAM – Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom has announced that the parking lot at Nauset Light Beach is currently closed for public safety. The January 29 blizzard has resulted in active erosion on the bluff below the parking area. Monitoring is in progress to determine when and how much of the parking area will reopen.

The public may walk or bicycle to the area and use the walking path down to the beach. Those visiting the area are asked to keep out of areas fenced for safety. Remain off the tops of dunes and away from dune bases when on the beach, as weakened or under-cut areas could collapse at any time without warning.

Information about seashore facilities and programs are available here www.nps.gov/caco and via social media @CapeCodNPS.