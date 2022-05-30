FALMOUTH – A near drowning was reported at a motel in Falmouth shortly before 6:30 PM Monday. Rescues responded to the Falmouth Heights Motor Inn on Falmouth Heights Road. The victim was removed from the pool and CPR was performed as the victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Near drowning at Falmouth motel pool
May 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
