Near drowning at Falmouth motel pool

May 30, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

FALMOUTH – A near drowning was reported at a motel in Falmouth shortly before 6:30 PM Monday. Rescues responded to the Falmouth Heights Motor Inn on Falmouth Heights Road. The victim was removed from the pool and CPR was performed as the victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

