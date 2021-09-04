You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Near drowning reported at Yarmouth hotel

Near drowning reported at Yarmouth hotel

September 4, 2021

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Rescuers rushed to the Tidewater Inn on Route 28 for a report of a near drowning. The victim had been pulled from the hotel’s swimming pool and CPR was being administered when crews arrived. She was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 