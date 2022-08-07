You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Near drowning reported in Harwich

Near drowning reported in Harwich

August 7, 2022

HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

