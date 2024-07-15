New Dennis Fire Station #2 opens



DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department is proud to announce that Monday July 15th, 2024 at 08:00 AM the new Dennis Fire Station 2 located at 350 Paddocks Path will be open and the Dennis Fire Station 2 located at 1015 Old Bass River Road will no longer be in use.

There will be no interruption to service.

Our Headquarters Station will remain located at 883 Main Street (Route 28) in West Dennis.

Any Fire Department Business related matters will continue to be conducted there.

In the event of an Emergency please Dial 9-1-1.