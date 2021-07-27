New officer hits the streets in Dennis

DENNIS – Monday morning the Dennis Police Department welcomed a new officer to the family, Daniel Ross, when he was sworn in as a full time Patrol Officer by Dennis Town Clerk Terri Bunce.

Officer Ross is a Cape Cod native, having graduated from the Cape Cod Technical High School in 2013 and then going on to earn his associate’s degree from the University of Maryland. Dan served with the United States Marine Corps from 2013-2020, receiving several commendations and medals during his service, and was a self-sponsored Student Officer to the Plymouth Police Academy, having graduated on July 23, 2021.

Officer Ross will now begin a 12-week Field Training program.

Everyone at the Dennis Police Department wishes Dan a long and safe career.