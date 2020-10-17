You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / New overnight: Gun shots fired in Hyannis

New overnight: Gun shots fired in Hyannis

October 17, 2020

HYANNIS – Several gun shots were reportedly fired in Hyannis around 1 AM. According to reports, shell casings were discovered on Main Street in the area of the Blue Moon Restaurant. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hit. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident and CWN is checking with them for further details.

