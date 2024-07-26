You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / New police officer sworn in at Dennis PD

July 26, 2024


DENNIS – Thursday morning, Dennis Town Clerk Terri Bunce swore in the newest member of the Dennis Police Department, Abigail Plourde. Officer Plourde grew up in Plymouth, MA where she graduated from Plymouth South High School. Prior to attending the Police Academy, Abigail worked as a Public Safety Officer at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, MA and is a graduate of the inaugural class of the Massachusetts State Police Cadet Program.

Patrol Officer Plourde will begin her 12-week Field Training Program. If you see her on the street please wish her well on her new career, the Dennis Police Department is happy to have her as part of our team.

