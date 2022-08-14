You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich

Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich

August 14, 2022

SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured.

