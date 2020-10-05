You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after crash leaves boat in middle of Route 134 in Dennis

No injuries after crash leaves boat in middle of Route 134 in Dennis

October 4, 2020

DENNIS – A traffic crash snarled a Dennis intersection Sunday evening. The crash happened when two vehicles collided at Route 134 and Center Street about 6:40 PM. One of the vehicles was towing a boat which came off its trailer. Route 134 was closed for over two hours until the boat could be cleared from the scene. No injuries were reported. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 