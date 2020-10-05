DENNIS – A traffic crash snarled a Dennis intersection Sunday evening. The crash happened when two vehicles collided at Route 134 and Center Street about 6:40 PM. One of the vehicles was towing a boat which came off its trailer. Route 134 was closed for over two hours until the boat could be cleared from the scene. No injuries were reported. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
No injuries after crash leaves boat in middle of Route 134 in Dennis
October 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
