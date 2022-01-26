JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Joint Base Cape Cod fire and crash units responded after the pilot of a Coast Guard helicopter reported smoke in the cockpit. The helo was on the ground and all crewmembers safely evacuated. It was not immediately clear what caused the smoke but the aircraft was towed to a hangar for further investigation.
No injuries after smoke reported in cockpit of Coast Guard helo at Joint Base Cape Cod
January 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Philanthropist David Mugar Dies at 82
- Republican Businessman Announces Run for Governor
- COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Drive is Faltering in the US
- SAT Going Digital in Shifting College Admissions Landscape
- Baker: After 2 Years Battling Pandemic, State is Strong
- Department Of Revenue Announces Opening Of Tax Filing Season
- Cape Cod Healthcare, Beth Israel Lahey to Partner for Expanded Access
- Master Gardening Association To Launch Gardening Workshop
- Harwich Sewer Expansion On Track
- Pfizer Begins Testing Omicron-Matched COVID Shots in Adults
- Mashpee Opposes Discharge of Radioactive Water into Cape Cod Bay
- Big Papi Elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling Left Out
- Medical Fraud Division In Office Of AG Healey Recovers Millions From Health Providers Who Defrauded MassHealth