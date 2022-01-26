You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after smoke reported in cockpit of Coast Guard helo at Joint Base Cape Cod

No injuries after smoke reported in cockpit of Coast Guard helo at Joint Base Cape Cod

January 26, 2022

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Joint Base Cape Cod fire and crash units responded after the pilot of a Coast Guard helicopter reported smoke in the cockpit. The helo was on the ground and all crewmembers safely evacuated. It was not immediately clear what caused the smoke but the aircraft was towed to a hangar for further investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 