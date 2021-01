ORLEANS – Incredibly, despite this scene, there were no injuries in a crash involving an International Harvester dump truck and a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Orleans. The crash happened around 3 PM Tuesday on Harwich Road (Route 39) causing extensive damage to the pickup. Orleans Police will reportedly be issuing a citation to the driver of the pickup truck for failing to yield.



or011221 dump truck vs pickup from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.