HARWICH – No serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash in Harwich. A Subaru Outback station wagon had heavy front end damage. A Toyota Corolla and a BMW coupe also appeared to be involved. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
No serious injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Harwich
May 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Maintenance Work Completed on the Bourne Bridge
- Falmouth Select Board Discusses Shooting Range Environmental Concerns
- Pilgrim Monument and Museum to Reopen Saturday
- Safety Tips Issued for Summer Grilling
- U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop to 473,000, a New Pandemic Low
- Sunday Journal – Hadley Luddy With The Homeless Prevention Council
- Sunday Journal – Jackie Lane With NAMI Cape Cod And The Islands
- Sunday Journal – Jack Meade, Barnstable County Register Of Deeds
- New Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO to Focus On Post-COVID Recovery
- Local Houses of Worship Receive State Grants for Safety
- State Teachers Union Calls for Full Fall Reopening
- Registration is Open for Dennis Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics
- With Rising Vaccination Rates, Cape Gears Up for Safe and Busy Summer