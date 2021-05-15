You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Harwich

No serious injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Harwich

May 15, 2021

Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

HARWICH – No serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash in Harwich. A Subaru Outback station wagon had heavy front end damage. A Toyota Corolla and a BMW coupe also appeared to be involved. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

