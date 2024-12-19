Updated: No serious injuries reported after Bourne PD cruiser, car collide





BOURNE – From Bourne Police: This evening at 5:17 PM, there was a two car motor vehicle accident involving a Bourne Police vehicle and a non-department vehicle. The Bourne Police officer was injured during the accident and has since been released from the hospital. The other operator was not injured.

The Massachusetts State Police was requested to investigate the accident since a Bourne Police Officer was involved. We are appreciative for their assistance and will be refraining from further comment on the incident until their investigation is complete.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN