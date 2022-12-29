Oak Bluffs man facing cocaine and fentanyl charges



OAK BLUFFS – In November of 2022, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force (MVDTF) began investigating Michael J. Pacheco Jr., 35, of Oak Bluffs & New Bedford, for distributing illegal narcotics on Martha’s Vineyard.

On December 28th, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and MVDTF detained Mr. Pacheco after he disembarked the Patriot Boat ferry in Oak Bluffs related to the narcotics investigation.

Based on a subsequent interview and search, Mr. Pacheco was found to be in possession of approximately 39 grams of suspected cocaine and

approximately 8.4 grams of suspected fentanyl.

As a result of this investigation Mr. Pacheco (right) was placed under arrest for the following:

1. Trafficking in Cocaine (36-100 grams)

2. Possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute

Mr. Pacheco was arraigned Thursday in the Edgartown District Court. His bail was set at $10,000, however his bail on another open case was revoked and he is being held at the Dukes County Jail.

All defendants are deemed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.