Officials investigating large fuel spill in Chatham



CHATHAM – The town of Chatham reports that Crows Pond Landing is closed until further notice due to a land-side fuel spill of unknown origin and undetermined quantity.

The spill, originally reported to the Chatham Harbormaster, is approximately 25 feet from the water’s edge and there is no evidence any has entered the pond.

Fire Department personnel are on-site with containment materials. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has been notified and efforts are underway to contract with a qualified environmental clean-up company to address the spill as quickly as possible.

Anyone who may have information regarding the origin of the spill is urged to contact the Chatham Fire Department at 508-945-2323 or the Chatham Police Department’s non-emergency line at 508-945-1213.