Officials investigating reported fuel spill into Falmouth river

April 17, 2021

FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to the bogs along the Coonamesset River between Hatchville and Turner Roads Saturday afternoon. According to reports fuel was discovered in the water. Crews worked to deploy booms to contain the fuel. State environmental officials were also notified of the situation. Further details were not immediately available.

