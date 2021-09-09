You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Old Barnstable Road in Mashpee closed after crash leaves utility pole across street, knocks out power

Old Barnstable Road in Mashpee closed after crash leaves utility pole across street, knocks out power

September 9, 2021

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly after 6:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Old Barstable Road just east of County Road. The driver escaped injury. The pole was down across the roadway forcing a closure of the roadway. Power was also knocked out to 83 Eversource customers in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Old Barnstable Road was expected to remain closed for several hours between County Road and Thornberry Circle.

