Old Bass River Bridge reopened in Dennis



DENNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is pleased to announce the reopening of the Old Bass River Bridge over Route 6 in Dennis. The Bridge has been closed since December 6, 2019, after it suffered extensive damage when it was struck by an over height vehicle traveling on Route 6 westbound.

“I would like to recognize our District 5 office for expediting the repair plan,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “And a special thank you goes to the legislative delegation, Town of Dennis, and all the roadway users for their support, understanding and patience while these repairs are performed.”

Since the crash occurred, MassDOT performed a thorough inspection of the bridge to assess the damage, designed a repair, and procured a contractor to perform the work. The repairs began this past May. MassDOT’s contractor has worked extended hours and weekends along with performing as much advance preparations as possible during night hours prior to implementing permanent lane restrictions on Route 6 westbound.

The lane restrictions on Route 6 westbound will remain in place through the weekend due to formwork on the bridge required to remain in place. The removal of Route 6 westbound lane restrictions and traffic control devices is scheduled for next week and the roadway should have full traffic restored by Friday, June 12.