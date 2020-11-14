You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One evaluated after crash on Willow Street at Route 6 offramp

One evaluated after crash on Willow Street at Route 6 offramp

November 14, 2020



YARMOUTH – Shortly before 3 PM Saturday, two-vehiclers collided on Willow Street at the exit 7 off ramp from Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth. One party was evaluated at the scene. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill. There were minor delays getting off the highway until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

