One evaluated after kitchen fire in Bourne

One evaluated after kitchen fire in Bourne

December 10, 2020

BOURNE – Firefighters rushed to 6 Oakwodo Drive in Bourne around 8 PM Thursday for a reported house fire. Crews arrived to find fire showing in the kitchen. A hose line was stretched to and the flames were quickly knocked. Crews checked to see if the fire had spread to the second floor. Am ambulance was called to evaluate an occupant of the home. Further details were not immediately available.

