BOURNE – Firefighters rushed to 6 Oakwodo Drive in Bourne around 8 PM Thursday for a reported house fire. Crews arrived to find fire showing in the kitchen. A hose line was stretched to and the flames were quickly knocked. Crews checked to see if the fire had spread to the second floor. Am ambulance was called to evaluate an occupant of the home. Further details were not immediately available.
One evaluated after kitchen fire in Bourne
December 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
