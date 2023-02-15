You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One evaluated after small fire breaks out at downtown Provincetown building

February 15, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – A small fire broke out in a unit at 293 Commercial Street in Provincetown about 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. The building known as the Town House Mall has businesses on the first floor with apartments above and is located on the downtown block between Standish and Ryder Streets. The fire hadc been knocked down when officials arrived but a thermal camera was used to check to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the wall. Heavy smoke had to be ventilated and one person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

