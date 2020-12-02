MASHPEE – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Mashpee shortly after noon Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 130) by the Shell Station. One other person was evaluated at the scene. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One injured in crash in Mashpee
December 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Approve Police Accountability Bill
- U.K. Authorizes Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use
- SSA Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Cape Cod Healthcare Bars Hospital Visitors with Some Exceptions
- Falmouth Historical Society Announces Heritage Award Recipients
- Eversource Receives National Recognition For Disability Hiring
- Harwich Port Sidewalk Proposal Supported by Selectmen
- Orleans Voters Approve Several Debt Exclusion Questions
- AG Healey Calls On Congress To Extend CARES Act Funding
- Wareham Police assist overdose victim twice
- Barnstable Public Schools Announce Further Closures
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Finalize Police Accountability Bill
- Two Cape Cod School Districts Report COVID-19 Cases