You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in crash in Mashpee

One injured in crash in Mashpee

December 2, 2020

MASHPEE – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Mashpee shortly after noon Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 130) by the Shell Station. One other person was evaluated at the scene. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

