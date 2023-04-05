WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in West Barnstable. The collision between a car and pickup happened on the ramp to Route 6 from the Burger King rest area shortly before 3 PM Wednesday. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. Further details were not immediately available.
One injured in crash on ramp to Route 6 from Burger King rest area in West Barnstable
April 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
