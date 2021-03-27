MARSTONS MILLS – A dirt bike rider was injured in a crash in Marstons Mills around 4 PM Saturday afternoon. The incident happened off Old Post Road near the watershed. The juvenile victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police and the Mass Environmental Police.
One injured in dirt bike accident in Marstons Mills
March 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
