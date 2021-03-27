You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in dirt bike accident in Marstons Mills

One injured in dirt bike accident in Marstons Mills

March 27, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – A dirt bike rider was injured in a crash in Marstons Mills around 4 PM Saturday afternoon. The incident happened off Old Post Road near the watershed. The juvenile victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police and the Mass Environmental Police.

