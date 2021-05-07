You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in Falmouth rollover crash

One injured in Falmouth rollover crash

May 6, 2021

FALMOUTH – One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital after a rollover crash in Falmouth. The crash happened sometime after 8:30 PM Thursday on Sandwich Road near Teaticket Highway (Route 28). The vehicle ended up on its side closing Sandwich Road between Route 28 and Brick Kiln Road until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

