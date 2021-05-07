FALMOUTH – One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital after a rollover crash in Falmouth. The crash happened sometime after 8:30 PM Thursday on Sandwich Road near Teaticket Highway (Route 28). The vehicle ended up on its side closing Sandwich Road between Route 28 and Brick Kiln Road until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
One injured in Falmouth rollover crash
May 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Truck takes down wires down in Bourne
- Cape Cod Machine Gun Range Gets Key Federal Approval
- Truck Drivers for Shaw’s Supermarkets Return to Work
- COVID’s US Toll Projected to Drop Sharply By the End of July
- Falmouth Cancels Fourth of July Fireworks
- State Expands Walk-Up COVID-19 Shots; Field Hospital Closing
- Hazardous Waste to be Collected on Lower Cape
- Vineyard Wind Names Southwire as Project Partner
- Cape Cod Chamber CEO Named Mercy Otis Warren Woman of The Year
- Chatham Continues Face Covering Policy in High-Traffic Areas
- US Backs Waiving Intellectual Property Rules on Vaccines
- America’s New Normal: A Degree Hotter than Two Decades Ago
- Orleans Moving Into Next Phase of Water Project