SOUTH YARMOUTH – At about 10:45 AM Tuesday morning, two vehicles collided nearly head-on on Highbank Road at Charles Street in South Yarmouth. The crash involved a Ford Focus sedan and a Chevy pickup truck with a trailer. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Highbank Road was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One injured in near head-on crash in South Yarmouth
November 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sandwich Plastic Bottle Ban Repealed, Peters Pond Watercraft Ban Approved
- Animal Rescue League of Boston Celebrates 100th Anniversary on Cape Cod
- State Auditor: More Oversight of Green Communities Needed
- Engineering Project To Assess Fiber-Optic Internet for Falmouth
- Barnstable County Seeking Nominations for Human Rights Awards
- With Darker Hours, AAA Says Crashes Historically Rise
- Gov. Baker Seeking Federal Guidance on Arrivals from Haiti
- Parts of Northern New England See Season’s 1st Snowfall
- Local Schools Benefit From Transportation Funding Program
- Cape Cod Gateway Airport Launches Community Series
- Dennis Launches Wastewater Education Program
- Beltone Raising Awareness On Hearing Loss
- Local Non-Profit Announces 2021 Stewardship Awardees