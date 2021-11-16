One injured in near head-on crash in South Yarmouth





SOUTH YARMOUTH – At about 10:45 AM Tuesday morning, two vehicles collided nearly head-on on Highbank Road at Charles Street in South Yarmouth. The crash involved a Ford Focus sedan and a Chevy pickup truck with a trailer. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Highbank Road was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN