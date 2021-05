HARWICH – A two vehicle crash Wednesday at the intersection of Route 39 and Pleasant Bay Road sent the driver of a Nissan Maxima sedan to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened around 1:30 PM. The driver of Ford F-350 Super Duty and his dog were not injured. Harwich Police are handling the investigation into the crash which briefly tied up traffic in the area.



ha051221 Route 39 Pleasant Bay Rd crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.