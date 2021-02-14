You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person airlifted after crash in Yarmouth

February 14, 2021



YARMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Yarmouth sometime after 5:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened at the intersection of Regional Avenue, Studley Road and Station Avenue. The seriously injured victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where the ambulance met a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. A second victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was tied up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

