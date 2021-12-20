You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person evaluated after two vehicle crash in Barntstable

One person evaluated after two vehicle crash in Barntstable

December 20, 2021

John P. Carroll/CWN

BARNSTABLE – Just before 11 AM Monday there was a two vehicle crash on the access road between Route 132 and Attucks Lane near the urgent care and Stop and Shop in Barnstable Village. A Chevy Silverado pickup and a Chevy Malibu sedan collided. One party was evaluated at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating.

