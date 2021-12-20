BARNSTABLE – Just before 11 AM Monday there was a two vehicle crash on the access road between Route 132 and Attucks Lane near the urgent care and Stop and Shop in Barnstable Village. A Chevy Silverado pickup and a Chevy Malibu sedan collided. One party was evaluated at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating.
One person evaluated after two vehicle crash in Barntstable
December 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
