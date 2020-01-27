One person seriously injured after pickup vs tree in Marstons Mills



MARSTONS MILLS – One man was seriously injured after a pickup struck a tree in Marstons Mills just after 11 AM Monday. The crash happened on Race Lane near Osterville/West Barnstable Road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the wreckage of the Ford Ranger pickup. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the nearby Cape Cod Airfield which flew the victim to Brigham and Women’s hospital in Boston. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

The crash scene was not far from another vehicle vs tree this past Christmas Day.

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN