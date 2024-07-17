You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in car vs scooter crash in Hyannis

One person seriously injured in car vs scooter crash in Hyannis

July 17, 2024

HYANNIS – One person was injured after a car and scooter collided in Hyannis. The crash happened about 12:30 AM at West Main Street and Pitcher’s Way. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


