HYANNIS – One person was injured after a car and scooter collided in Hyannis. The crash happened about 12:30 AM at West Main Street and Pitcher’s Way. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person seriously injured in car vs scooter crash in Hyannis
July 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Truro’s Longnook Beach Likely To Remain Closed Due To Safety Concerns
- Bourne Offers Cooling Stations Amid Ongoing Heat
- New Sagamore Bridge to Start Construction by 2027
- Vineyard Wind Collecting Turbine Blade Debris from Nantucket
- Investigation Ongoing After Turbine Pieces Found on Nantucket Shores
- New Steamship Vessels Should Be In Service By End Of Year
- Human Trafficking A Focus For Cape And Islands D.A.
- DEP Penalizes Island Fuel Business
- Local Leaders Applaud Sagamore Bridge Funding
- Blue Whale Sighting Continues Trend Of Marine Megafauna Sightings In Regional Waters
- Affordable Housing Lottery Opens In West Dennis
- Mass Audubon Highlights Safe Boating As Dead Sea Turtles Found With Vessel Scars In Regional Waters
- Local Leaders Respond to Trump Assassination Attempt