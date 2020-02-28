FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth sometime after 3:30 PM Friday. The crash happened in the area of Teaticket Highway. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
One person seriously injured in Falmouth crash
February 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
