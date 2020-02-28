You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in Falmouth crash

One person seriously injured in Falmouth crash

February 28, 2020

FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth sometime after 3:30 PM Friday. The crash happened in the area of Teaticket Highway. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 