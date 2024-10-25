One person seriously injured in fiery crash on I-195 in Wareham

WAREHAM – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Wareham about 5:30 PM Thursday. The collision happened on I-195 EB near exit 39 (Route 28). A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Tobey Hospital in Wareham to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. One lane of travel was blocked and traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mass State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS) was investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.