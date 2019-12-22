ORLEANS – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Orleans about 12:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound just in from the rotary. According to reports, the vehicle overturned in the woods. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. Route 6 westbound was closed from the rotary to exit 12. The crash is under investigation by State Police.
One person seriously injured in rollover crash in Orleans
December 22, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
