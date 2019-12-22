You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in rollover crash in Orleans

One person seriously injured in rollover crash in Orleans

December 22, 2019

ORLEANS – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Orleans about 12:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound just in from the rotary. According to reports, the vehicle overturned in the woods. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. Route 6 westbound was closed from the rotary to exit 12. The crash is under investigation by State Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 