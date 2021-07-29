You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person seriously injured in Sandwich crash involving cement mixer

One person seriously injured in Sandwich crash involving cement mixer

July 29, 2021

SANDWICH – One person was seriously injured in a collision between a cement mixer and a car in Sandwich sometime after 10:30 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Tupper Road. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Sandwich Police called for crash construction and the Mass State Police Truck team to investigate the cause of the collision.

