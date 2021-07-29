SANDWICH – One person was seriously injured in a collision between a cement mixer and a car in Sandwich sometime after 10:30 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Tupper Road. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Sandwich Police called for crash construction and the Mass State Police Truck team to investigate the cause of the collision.
One person seriously injured in Sandwich crash involving cement mixer
July 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
