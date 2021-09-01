You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: One person suffers serious burns in Falmouth motel fire

Breaking: One person suffers serious burns in Falmouth motel fire

September 1, 2021


FALMOUTH – One person suffered serious burns in a fire in Falmouth sometime after 4:30 AM. The fire broke out at the South Cape Motel at 499 Waquoit Highway (Route 28). One person was pulled from the building with severe burns. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to a trauma center. The fire was confined to 1 room of the motel. Several other guests were evacuated due to smoke but no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Hazardous Material technicians were also called to the scene for an unknown substance. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by David Curran-Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 