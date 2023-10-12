You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person taken to hospital after crash in Centerville

One person taken to hospital after crash in Centerville

October 12, 2023

CENTERVILLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Centerville around 2:30 PM. The side impact crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Bell Tower Mall. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 