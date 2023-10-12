CENTERVILLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Centerville around 2:30 PM. The side impact crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Bell Tower Mall. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person taken to hospital after crash in Centerville
October 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
