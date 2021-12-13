You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Bourne

One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Bourne

December 13, 2021

BOURNE – One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital after a rollover crash in Bourne. It happened shortly before 3:30 PM Monday on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) southbound in front of Bobcat of Bourne. Two vehicles collided causing one to overturn. The victim had to be extricated but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 