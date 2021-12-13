BOURNE – One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital after a rollover crash in Bourne. It happened shortly before 3:30 PM Monday on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) southbound in front of Bobcat of Bourne. Two vehicles collided causing one to overturn. The victim had to be extricated but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Bourne
December 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
