YARMOUTH – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth. It happened about 9:50 PM Wednesday on the eastbound side past the Union Street exit. Two other people were treated and released at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person taken to hospital after Route 6 crash in Yarmouth
April 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
