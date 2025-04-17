You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person taken to hospital after Route 6 crash in Yarmouth

One person taken to hospital after Route 6 crash in Yarmouth

April 16, 2025

YARMOUTH – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth. It happened about 9:50 PM Wednesday on the eastbound side past the Union Street exit. Two other people were treated and released at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 