WEST BARNSTABLE – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly before 10:30 AM Saturday. The crash happened westbound past Route 132 (Exit 68) near the Oak Street overpass. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable
January 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
