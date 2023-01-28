You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

January 28, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly before 10:30 AM Saturday. The crash happened westbound past Route 132 (Exit 68) near the Oak Street overpass. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 