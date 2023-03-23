You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person transported to hospital after apparent carbon monoxide incident in Mashpee

One person transported to hospital after apparent carbon monoxide incident in Mashpee

March 23, 2023

MASHPEE – Mashpee Firefighters responded to a Terry Avenue residence about 4:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a carbon monoxide detector had begun chirping and one person complained of not feeling well. That person was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Firefighters ventilated the structure. Officials are investigating an apparent electrical short as a source of the carbon monoxide. Further details were not immediately available.

