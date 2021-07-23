ORLEANS – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Orleans. The crash happened shortly after 1 PM on Route 6A by Nauset Marine. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Orleans Police.
One taken to hospital after crash in Orleans
July 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- More Communities Recommend Masks Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases
- House OKs Sports Betting Bill but Fate in Senate Uncertain
- Small Businesses Lifted By Return of Summer Tourists
- As Tokyo Games Open, Can Olympic Flame Burn Away the Funk?
- Baker and Local Leaders Highlight Housing Issues on Cape
- Cape Cod Foundation Holding Annual “Non-Event”
- Nauset Beach OSV Reopening Pushed Back as Birds Re-Nest
- Yarmouth Chip-Sealing Multiple Roads
- Study Will Look Into Right Whale’s Genetic Issues
- More COVID-19 Cases Linked to Provincetown Cluster
- Biden Says Getting Vaccinated “Gigantically Important”
- Report: Many Boats Fail to Brake for Endangered Whales
- Cape Cod Hospital Expands Pediatric Care