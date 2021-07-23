You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One taken to hospital after crash in Orleans

One taken to hospital after crash in Orleans

July 23, 2021

ORLEANS – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Orleans. The crash happened shortly after 1 PM on Route 6A by Nauset Marine. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Orleans Police.

