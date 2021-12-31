You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Operation Safe Ride in operation 9 PM New Year’s Eve through 2AM New Year’s Day

Operation Safe Ride in operation 9 PM New Year’s Eve through 2AM New Year’s Day

December 31, 2021


YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that Operation Safe Ride will be active from 9 pm on New Year’s Eve night and will end at 2 am New Year’s morning. To arrange a ride home please call Town Taxi at 508.775.5555. The professional staff from Town Taxi will provide a free ride home from any Liquor Establishment in Yarmouth. Be SMART! Happy and Safe 2022!

YPD encourages all Yarmouth and other Cape Cod drivers to continue to look out for each other. Don’t let others drive drunk, and don’t tolerate those who do. Drinking and driving injures or kills a driver every day. This is why no one should drive impaired or ride with anyone who is. If you see an impaired driver call 911 and help us keep our citizens safe.

