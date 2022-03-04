YARMOUTH – Operation Safe Ride Home will be active from 4 pm until midnight on Saturday, March 5th. To arrange a ride home please call Town Taxi at 508-775-5555. The professional staff from Town Taxi will provide a free ride home from any Liquor Establishment in Yarmouth. Please be SMART and celebrate the Yarmouth St. Patrick’s Day event responsibly.
Operation safe ride will be active on Saturday for St. Patrick’s festivities in Yarmouth
March 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- High Court Reimposes Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence
- Sunday Journal – Daniel Higgins Outlines District Attorney Run
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod National Seashore Summer Plans and Erosion Fight
- Sunday Journal – Brewster Historical Society Records Pandemic Struggles
- 99.9 the Q Cape Codder of the Month Melissa Payne of Duffy Health Center
- AAA: Potholes Led to $26.5 Billion in 2021 Repairs
- Cape Cod National Seashore Future-Proofing in Fight Against Erosion
- Purdue Pharma, US States Agree to New Opioid Settlement
- Audit Finds Safety Reporting Law Noncompliance at Mass. Maritime Academy
- Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade Steps Off Saturday
- Biden Offers Humanitarian Relief to Ukrainians in the US
- Baby Lobster Numbers Low Off New England as Waters Warm
- Most of the World Lines Up Against Moscow, Attacks Intensify