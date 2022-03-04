You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Operation safe ride will be active on Saturday for St. Patrick’s festivities in Yarmouth

Operation safe ride will be active on Saturday for St. Patrick’s festivities in Yarmouth

March 4, 2022


YARMOUTH – Operation Safe Ride Home will be active from 4 pm until midnight on Saturday, March 5th. To arrange a ride home please call Town Taxi at 508-775-5555. The professional staff from Town Taxi will provide a free ride home from any Liquor Establishment in Yarmouth. Please be SMART and celebrate the Yarmouth St. Patrick’s Day event responsibly.

