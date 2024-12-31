Operation Saferide in effect on the outer Cape



PROVINCETOWN – Now in its 12th year, OPERATION SAFERIDE provides free and sober rides home on New Year’s Eve.

Operation Safe Ride provides citizens and visitors a free and sober ride home starting at 10 PM on Tuesday, December 31st until 4 AM on Wednesday, January 1st, 2025.

This outreach service is designed specifically to limit impaired drivers on our roadways and to work in partnership with public safety to keep our community roadways safe.

Anyone who needs a safe and sober ride home on New Year’s Eve from a licensed liquor establishment to a residence in the Town of Wellfleet can simply call our designated community-partnership taxi company for a free and sober ride home.

The service runs from 10 PM-2 AM and will be an on-call basis; after 2:00 AM until 4:00 AM if the caller makes a reservation in advance of 2:00 AM their ride home would still be free.

For a destination from Provincetown to Eastham please call Cape Cab at 508-TAXICAB.